$0.78 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 143.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,743,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

