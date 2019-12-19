$0.78 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 143.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,743,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.