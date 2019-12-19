13,262 Shares in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 41,937,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,679 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,263,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,827,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,784,000 after purchasing an additional 561,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,697,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

