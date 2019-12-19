13,365 Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MBIA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 470.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 13,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $136,622.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBIA stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

