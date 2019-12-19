14,124 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 122.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.05. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.27.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

