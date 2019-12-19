14,544 Shares in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 561.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of RC opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $692.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

