18,874 Shares in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

