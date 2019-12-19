21,699 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 31,560 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $693,057.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,216 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,421.

STOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.