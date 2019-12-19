2,384 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $152.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $155.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6831 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

