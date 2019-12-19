2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 2U were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 681.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after buying an additional 3,322,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,819,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,822 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,757,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,406,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 882,084 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

