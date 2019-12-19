$38.24 Million in Sales Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce $38.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.50 million. Nlight posted sales of $46.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year sales of $171.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.64 million to $172.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.92 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $194.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nlight.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $751.03 million, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 2.41. Nlight has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

In other Nlight news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,411,000 after acquiring an additional 270,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight during the third quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nlight by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nlight by 352.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nlight by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nlight (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.