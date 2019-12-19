4,200 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.