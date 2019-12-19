4,781 Shares in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $158,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

PFBI opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

