5,861 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.