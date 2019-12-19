7,012 Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 193.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.