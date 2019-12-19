8,086 Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Astronics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Astronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $44.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co reduced their target price on Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

