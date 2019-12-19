ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

ABM opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.28.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.