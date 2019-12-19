Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth $190,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

