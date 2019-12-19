Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-7.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of 6-8% to $45.81-46.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.91 billion.Accenture also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.66-7.84 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.15.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

