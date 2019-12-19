Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.71 million.Actuant also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.81 EPS.

Actuant stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

