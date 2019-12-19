Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

