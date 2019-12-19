Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 948 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADBE stock opened at $324.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $326.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.54.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Adobe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.63.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.