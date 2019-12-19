Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 139,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

