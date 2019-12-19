Afterpay Touch Group (ASX:APT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:APT) shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$28.70 ($20.35) and last traded at A$28.79 ($20.42), 905,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$29.26 ($20.75).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$27.95. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of -155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Afterpay Touch Group Company Profile (ASX:APT)

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

