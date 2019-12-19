Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agenus were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 68.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agenus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Agenus by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $527.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.05. Agenus Inc has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

