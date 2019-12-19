Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) CEO Todd C. Brady Purchases 20,000 Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 293,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

