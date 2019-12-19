Althea Group (ASX:AGH) Shares Up 5.8%

Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 397,360 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.72.

Althea Group Company Profile (ASX:AGH)

Althea Group Holdings Limited imports, cultivates, produces, and supplies medicinal cannabis in Australia. It offers cannabis oil under the Capilano, Champlain Indica, Jasper, and Rideau names; and dried flower under the Henik name. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

