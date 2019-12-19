Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 8.4%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $20.96, 18,913,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 9,601,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Amarin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 19.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 9,893.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.