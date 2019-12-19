Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin Sells 14,167 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $233,755.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMRC opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 335.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

