American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Cut to $95.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.20.

AEP stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06. American Electric Power has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

