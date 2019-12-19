Ampleforth (AMPL) One Day Volume Hits $367,241.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014073 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $367,241.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,444,195 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

