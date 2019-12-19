AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. AMS has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

