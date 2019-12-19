Analysts Anticipate Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinox Gold Cp.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

