Analysts Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Franklin Street Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:FSP opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

