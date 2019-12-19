Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.01.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

In other Boston Scientific news, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Insiders sold a total of 224,634 shares of company stock worth $9,788,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,654,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,049,000 after buying an additional 119,294 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

