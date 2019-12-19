Analysts Expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,198,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 373,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.