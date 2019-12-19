Analysts Set Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target at $55.50

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,190 shares of company stock worth $3,210,871 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $744,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in Mimecast by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 10,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.86, a PEG ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mimecast has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.