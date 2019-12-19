Analysts Set Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $187.56

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,008,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,960,000 after buying an additional 64,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,661,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,941,000 after acquiring an additional 283,735 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $144.35 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.