Analysts Set Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Target Price at $187.56

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,008,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,960,000 after buying an additional 64,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,661,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,941,000 after acquiring an additional 283,735 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SPG opened at $144.35 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.25%.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
