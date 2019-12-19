Andrew C. Fisher Acquires 10,000 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55).

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.45) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of $467.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.84.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

