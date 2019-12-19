AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Shares of AON stock opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.04. AON has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after buying an additional 275,773 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in AON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,968,000 after buying an additional 23,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,294,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

