Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $325.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.53.

AAPL opened at $279.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $281.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,998 shares of company stock valued at $42,351,593 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

