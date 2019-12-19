Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.37

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 127891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $321.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director William Glenn Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,142.68.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

