Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.71.

ACGL stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 146,277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,010.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 163,733 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

