Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $1,198,641.00 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ADM opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

