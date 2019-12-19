Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Arctic Hunter Energy Inc (CVE:AHU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $273,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Arctic Hunter Energy Company Profile (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and Mexico. The company produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-central Saskatchewan and Southern California. It holds a 60% working interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan.

