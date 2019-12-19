ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.39 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.27), approximately 85,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.79.

Get ARQ Group alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Martin acquired 105,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$39,948.05 ($28,331.95).

ARQ Group Company Profile (ASX:ARQ)

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.