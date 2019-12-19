Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives $14.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Asante Solutions by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period.

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.86 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

