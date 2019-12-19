AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 8,200 ($107.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,502 ($98.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,360.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,935.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion and a PE ratio of 47.06.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

