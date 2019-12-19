Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

ATO opened at $110.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,911,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,327,000 after acquiring an additional 199,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108,766 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,272,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,872,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,188,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,517,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

