Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.81 ($4.12) and last traded at A$5.81 ($4.12), 26,266 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.78 ($4.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of $244.66 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.42.

About Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA)

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

