Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $89.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.